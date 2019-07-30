Okanagan Dream Rally looks to hit over $1M in funding this year

A dog waits for his annual cruise down the Okanagan Valley. (2018 photo gallery - Okanagan Dream Rally)

As the luxury cars gear up for the Shaw Okanagan Dream Rally, event coordinators are looking to raise over $1 million.

Sitting at $827,000, the charity event is looking to hit that milestone in just their fourth year of operation.

“The Okanagan is the perfect location for this event for several reasons,” event coordinator Georgia McConnell said, “the strength of our community, the scenery that makes our rally so special and how much love and support there is for these kids—our co-pilots—who have gone through so much.”

In 2017, the rally raised $193,000. The following year, the fundraiser weighed in at $425,000.

“The main reason for the jump between our funds raised in 2017 and 2018 is the Launch Party we now host the evening prior to the rally,” McConnell said. “This launch party raises additional funds through a live and silent auction that we host that night.”

Kelowna Auction World is the presenter of the annual event, and manager Abe Kroeker said it’s an honour to be apart of such a milestone.

“It feels awesome,” he said. “If we can help out the community and ailing families, why wouldn’t we? We can bring some happiness and smiles to their faces.”

Kroeker said Auction World has been with Okanagan Dream Rally since the beginning and it’s been an anticipated event every year.

This year’s charity donations will go towards the Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, as part of a three year plan that ends in 2020 to raise $500,000.

Previously supported charities are the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Autism Okanagan and Kidsport Kelowna.

The Okanagan Dream Rally consists of over 200 “exotic” cars, co-piloted by a child in need. Their goal is to provide families and children with a memory they will never forget.

“Our mission with the Okanagan Dream Rally is simple,” according to the event website.

The event is on August 4 at Kerry Park, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a driver’s meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Then the fun really begins: at 9:45 a.m. drivers will meet their co-pilots and carry on to the start line in Downtown Kelowna for 10:15 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m. the fleet of cars will depart.

“The generosity of our incredible sponsors, donors and drivers make the success of this event possible,” McConnell said.