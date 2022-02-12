Okanagan eateries make top 100 list of most romantic Canadian restaurants

If you haven’t booked a Valentine’s Day reservation yet, here are a few good options

The Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate in Kelowna is one of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada in 2022, according to OpenTable. (Terrace Restaurant photo)

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and if you haven’t yet booked a dinner reservation, there are plenty of romantic Okanagan restaurants to choose from.

Last week, restaurant blog OpenTable named its 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada in 2022, and seven Okanagan eateries made the list.

Making the list from Kelowna is the Home Block Restaurant at CedarCreek Estate Winery. Located on Lakeshore Road on the south end of the city, the restaurant is made of 100-year-old reclaimed barn wood. On special is a two to five-course wine-paired experience.

Another Kelowna winery spot on the list is the Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Estate Winery, where fresh local ingredients pair well with the light and fruitful style of Quails’ Gate wines. The restaurant can be found on Boucherie Road.

Wineries were well represented in Kelowna, with the Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Family Estate also making the list. Chefs at the Mission Hill Road restaurant are dedicated to sourcing local, sustainable and seasonal food, and take a light-handed approach to preparation.

Lastly in Kelowna, there’s The Fixx Café and Pasta Bar. Located on Lakeshore Road, the atmosphere is warm and friendly, and the kitchen serves up a varied menu with local favourites seasoned in unique ways.

One Vernon restaurant cracked the top 100, and that’s the Phoenix Steakhouse. Closed for the month of January, the steakhouse and bar on 30th Avenue is back taking reservations in time for Valentine’s Day.

In Lake Country, another winery restaurant made the list: BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery. On Terrace View Road, diners will find an impressive indoor space. The name derives from the first vineyard planted at 50th Parallel in 2009.

And finally, representing Penticton on the list is Villa Rosa Ristorante, which has been on Westminster Avenue West since 1996. The restaurant has built a reputation for serving consistently good food and a long list of local and Italian wines.

To view OpenTable’s full top 100 list, click here.

Brendan Shykora

Restaurants