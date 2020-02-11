Okanagan faces increased temperatures, flooding: climate projections report

A climate projection report is anticipating significant changes to Okanagan weather conditions in the coming decades.

The report, compiled by the regional districts of the North Okanagan, Central Okanagan and Okanagan-Similkameen in partnership with Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium and Pinna Sustainability, outlines climate projections for 2050 and 2080 to assist regional planners in preparing for future climate events.

“There is a need to plan for more intense and hotter fires, increasing water shortages, more smoke days, and a greater likelihood of spring flooding. These changes will have serious consequences on ecosystems, communities, and the economy,” reads part of the report.

Some of the key findings of the report are as follows:

Warmer temperatures year-round

Summers will be considerably hotter

Increased duration of growing season

Warmer winter temperatures

Increased precipitation across all seasons except summer

Summer is expected to remain the driest season, and become drier

Shifting seasons

Summers are projected to get hotter by the later part of the century, the valley bottoms, where the majority of the population lives, can expect almost triple the number of days with temperatures at or over 30 C as in the past.

Temperatures on the coldest nights are projected to rise in all seasons across the Okanagan. Winter nighttime low temperatures are projected to warm more than other seasons. By the 2050s, there will be 28 per cent fewer frost days.

Increased precipitation is also expected, specifically in autumn and spring. By 2080, the Okanagan could see 17 per cent more rainfall during these seasons.

“This report is one of the most important tools we have in preparing for our future as a region,” said Kevin Acton, RDNO chair. “We need action now, and through this report, we have a clearer idea of what to expect and how to adapt for the longevity of our communities.”

“The modelling projections being completed by the Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium will help local governments prepare for a range of possible scenarios,” said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. “This report will also provide valuable data about the potential environmental and economic challenges impacting the Okanagan in the coming decades.”

RDCO chair Gail Given added, “We’ve all seen the impact climate change is having on our environment and economy. The Climate Projections Report lays the groundwork for everyone to respond and act in a meaningful way to help mitigate the potential challenges in the years ahead.”

The full report can be accessed on the RDNO website.

