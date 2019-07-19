A baby deer named Gilbert is in need of a home at a licensed sanctuary, says Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital. (Facebook)

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.

The baby deer at Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic in West Kelowna has been euthanized.

Dr. Oz said neither he or the government found a suitable home for the fawn they called Gilbert and it will be a rough night for all at the clinic.

“I will cry while I’m doing it,” he said. “It’s just part of the job.”

Oz added that he and his team worked endlessly over the past three days to find Gilbert a home and they all hope that Gilbert’s death is not in vain.

“I do hope that people and the government see this and realize that more animal sanctuaries are needed in the Okanagan.”

_________

ORIGINAL STORY:

A baby deer in West Kelowna is running out of time.

Unless a licensed animal sanctuary claims Gilbert by 5 p.m. Friday night, the fawn will be euthanized as it is against provincial regulations to keep a deer in confined areas.

Gilbert was suffering from a broken leg when he was brought to Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic in West Kelowna, and is unable to walk on his own and cannot be released into the wild.

“I’m hoping any sanctuary will call and take him,” said Rose Valley’s Dr. Moshe Oz.

The veterinarian has spent the last three days with Gilbert and has been trying around the clock to help find a sanctuary to save the fawn’s life.

Dr. Oz said that if they can’t save the baby deer it will be a definite sign that there are more animal sanctuaries needed in the Okanagan.

“There should be a way to save these baby deer,” he said.

