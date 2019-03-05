Okanagan fire fighter honored during memorial

A West Kelowna fire fighter was among 15 professionals honoured

Capt. Troy “Nipsy” Russell was among 15 honoured during Monday’s BC Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Service.

Russell, a West Kelowna fire fighter, died September 2018 after battling occupational brain cancer for more than a year.

“Our association is formally recognizing 15 of our members who have lost their lives due to injury and illness related to their occupation,” Gord Ditchburn, president of BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, said in a release.

“The toxic environments we work in have been scientifically proven to increase the incidence ratio to double that of the general population, for certain cancers and coronary disease,” Ditchburn added.

READ MORE: FIRE FIGHTERS HONOURED

“It is fitting for our provincial organization to honour these members from all over the province. It helps bring awareness to the dangers which continue to exist in the occupation of fire fighting, despite technical improvements in fire fighting protective equipment.”

The other firefighters honoured in Victoria on Monday were:

Douglas Angrove, Nanaimo Local 905

James Armstrong, Richmond Local 1286

Karl Heinz Bessler, Richmond Local 1286

Tim Boutin, Trail Local 941

Robert W. Chapman, Vancouver Local 18

Richard A. Couch, Victoria Local 730

Roy Davies, Burnaby Local 323

Donald M. King, Cranbrook Local 1253

Tim Kernighan, Coquitlam Local 1782

Bryan Kongus, Richmond Local 1286

Robert H. Martens, Richmond Local 1286

Joseph Nick, Port Coquitlam Local 1941

Robert R. A. Rosenlund, Vancouver Local 18

Leslie A. Dionne, a member of Surrey union local 1271.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community Foundation hoping to grow small fund
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Just Posted

Young taxidermist honours animals with artistry

Chase resident Ivory Burke found her calling for taxidermy at age 10

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Sanderson’s OT heroics give Vernon 2-1 win, series lead

Vernon Vipers take back home-ice advantage from Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Earthquake jogs memory of meteor strike

Shuswap resident recalls night sky becoming bright as day, booming sounds

Staff shortages prompt health-care workers to take to the street

HEU staff at Hillside Village and Pioneer Lodge in Salmon Arm demonstrate on Monday, March 4

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Dallas Smith, Dean Brody tour to stop in Penticton

Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour to stop at SOEC

Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Okanagan fire fighter honored during memorial

A West Kelowna fire fighter was among 15 professionals honoured

When the Okanagan moved at a slower pace

A lot has changed in downtown Summerland since 1915

Kelowna entrepreneur goes beyond the physical realm

Wildflower Healing Arts offers Kelowna a unique experience at events

Okanagan children have chance to learn outdoors

The Treehouse Forest Preschool will let kids learn outside full time starting in fall

Most Read