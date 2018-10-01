Okanagan firefighter victim of theft while on-duty

Volunteer firefighter has wallet lifted from Enderby Fire Hall while out battling a fire

He was out trying to save a building from destruction.

While on duty, an Enderby volunteer firefighter had his wallet stolen out of his truck parked at the Enderby Fire Hall.

Volunteers were called to the scene of a shed fire on Enderby Mabel Lake Road at 2 a.m. Sunday.

“Our firefighter came to the hall, parked his truck and left to go and try and save someone’s building,” said Enderby Fire Chief Clifford Vetter. “He gets thanked by somebody going through his truck and taking his wallet. Not cool.”

It’s believed the fireman’s credit cards were used by the suspected thief to make some online purchases.

Both the shed fire and the theft remain under investigation.

