The Oliver Fire Department announced the passing of 20-year member Dwayne Emery today. (Oliver Fire Department/Facebook)

Okanagan firefighters respond to emergency call for own member

Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene

Okanagan firefighters responded to an emergency call for one of their own yesterday.

Thursday morning, the Oliver Fire Department was called to assist B.C. ambulance services at a residence.

“When crews arrived on the scene, they found out who it actually was,” Oliver fire chief Bob Graham told the Western News.

Dwayne Emery, who had been a member of the department for 20 years, passed away at the residence.

Graham said the cause of death is not yet known, but he doesn’t believe it was related to their line of work. He believes Emery was in his 50s.

The department announced Emery’s passing today on their Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts the Oliver Fire Department announces the sudden passing of one of our members, Dwayne Emery,” the post reads. “Dwayne was active with the department for 20 Years. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

More than 220 people have reacted to the post, with commenters remembering Emery as a loving father and an involved community member.

“Dwayne was active with the fire department,” said Graham. “Whatever fire ground operations that he could participate in as well as a lot of work with different fire functions that we may have put on, like our annual spring training seminar, he was very active with that.”

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department has commented on the Facebook post announcing Emery’s passing with their condolences, and Peachland Fire and Rescue Services has voiced their support for the department in a post on their own official Facebook page.

“Everybody seems to be doing alright,” Graham said. “But it’s still pretty fresh.”


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Stats Canada says adults living with parents usually employed and single
Next story
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh votes in advance byelection

Just Posted

Drivers illegally passing school buses prompts safety campaign

School District #83 counts 32 vehicles passing buses with lights flashing in January

Building permits coming soon to South Shuswap

Starting March 4, building inspection will be implemented for Area C

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Woman helping them not sure how long donations for motel will continue

UPDATE: Utility trailer destroyed by fire had been stolen

Burning trailer spotted near Carlin school in Tappen, arson suspected

More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Up to 5 cm of the white stuff could fall across the Okanagan - Shuswap on Friday

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Columnist responds to racism in Canada

Guest shot by Mustafa Zaqrit

Lower Mainland boy shot with pellet gun

Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

Avalanche control planned tomorrow on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning east of Revelstoke

Okanagan firefighters respond to emergency call for own member

Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene

An Okanagan strip club crawls back into the spotlight

This cat has nine lives.

Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000

Most Read