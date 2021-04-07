Okanagan forest cleanup crew in need of donations after truck breaks down

Founder Kane Blake said they were hauling cars out of the backcountry when the truck gave out

A volunteer group needs the community’s help after their truck died while hauling garbage out of the backcountry.

Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) founder Kane Blake said they were hauling garbage, including abandoned vehicles, out of the backcountry throughout the day on April 6 when the truck gave out.

“We weren’t doing it all in one shot, so we were doing a couple of trips from the bush then pulling out the cars that have been there for probably well over a year,” he said.

“We were taking the cars to ABC Recycling, and on our last trip, the truck decided it was done for the day.”

Blake said he’s hoping the truck isn’t done for good, but to get it fixed, he’s asking for some help.

“It’s currently sitting in my driveway. I’ve paid for all the fuel and the maintenance with my own money, never with donations. And right now, I have no money anymore.”

“Yes, this is my personal truck, but this is also the OFTF truck. I use this for my family, but we also use it to scout the backcountry, we use it to put out fires, we use it to haul equipment, we haul garbage with it.

“But I just don’t have the money to fix it right now.”

Blake added that it has been emotional for him, knowing that the crew will be sidelined for a while.

“OFTF is my life. I love helping our community and the wildlife in our area, and it all came to a stop very quickly yesterday.”

For the time being, the group will not be scouting or clearing out illegally dumped items from the Central Okanagan backcountry until the truck is fixed.

To help a group that is dedicated to helping the community enjoy the Central Okanagan outdoors, visit their website.

