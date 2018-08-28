Gas prices at five Vernon service stations along 25th Avenue had four different prices as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Five different Vernon gas stations, four different prices.

As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., a handful of service outlets along 25th Avenue had their prices range between $1.19.9 and $1.39.9.

Super Save Gas, at 43rd Street and 25th Avenue, was the lowest at $1.19.9, the lowest pricein the province, according to gasbuddy.com.

RELATED: Vernon pumps on the rise

Kitty-corner across the roadway, Petro Canada was $1.21.9. Esso/7-Eleven and Mobil Mart (Real Canadian Wholesale Club) were at $1.35.9 and Shell was at $1.39.9.

The average provincial price according to the website is $1.40.9.

RELATED: EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Snowy Mountain fire ‘being held’, weather helping wildfire crews gain upper hand

Just Posted

UPDATE: Suspect in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire facing charges

Man arrested at scene charged with arson, mischief to property and dangerous operation of vehicle

A weather reprieve, but not out of the smoke yet

While air quality has increased signicantly in the Okanagan, a smoke advisory is still in effect

Vandals target loaner life-jacket kiosk in Canoe

Kids Don’t Float PFD station in Salmon Arm smashed in sometime overnight Saturday

Safe route needed between First Nations, Salmon Arm communities

Three projects are being considered to link the foreshore trail with pedestrian trails to the west

Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Update: Snowy Mountain fire ‘being held’, weather helping wildfire crews gain upper hand

Change in weather has helped, but the wildfire danger is not yet

Thief steals B.C. city’s Terry Fox banner

Organizers of Chilliwack cancer fundraiser upset at large banner’s disappearance

RCMP arrest same man twice in August

Suspect arrested less than a week after being released on bail

Okanagan’s Barker signs with National Lacrosse League team

Vancouver franchise adds muscle with Armstrong product

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Most Read