The newly elected board of directors for the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres. Submitted photo

Okanagan gets representation among B.C. friendship centres

Delegations from Vernon and Penticton were elected to the B.C. association’s board of directors

The Okanagan won’t go unrepresented in the provincial friendship centre association.

Penticton-based Matthew Baran, executive director of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, and Vernon-based Fabian Alexis, vice-president of the North Okanagan Friendship Centre, were among the 11 people voted onto the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres board of directors.

They join newly elected president Sharon McIvor with Merritt-based Conayt Friendship Society and vice-president Joanne Mills of Surrey-based Fraser Region Aboriginal Centre. The new secretary will be Calvin Albright of Terrace-based Kermode Friendship Centre, while Victor Tom of the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Centre will take the role of treasurer. Prince George-based Shyla Elgie will be the new youth representative.

Also on the list are Richard Samuel (Port Alberni Friendship Centre), Keri Hutchison (Victoria Native Friendship Centre), Debbie Williams (Hii ye yu Lelum Society House of Friendship, Duncan) and Elijah Mack (Conayt Friendship Society).

“The newly elected Board of Directors extends their appreciation and gratitude to the previous board for their commitment and dedication, and raises their hands in the Coast Salish way in high respect of the previous President Annette Morgan, Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre, for her commitment and leadership over the past seven years,” the BCAAFC said in a news release.

The new board was elected at the 2018 annual general meeting, hosted by the Lillooet Friendship Centre Society in Whistler Thursday to Saturday last week.

