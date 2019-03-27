Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Demolition work is set to begin on the former Greyhound bus depot in downtown Penticton.

The City of Penticton is providing notice to downtown residents, business owners and visitors that the abatement and demolition work will begin on April 1.

“The City wishes to thank the public for their patience while this work is carried out,” said director of development services, Anthony Haddad.

Any vehicles parked on the property, located at Nanaimo Avenue and Ellis Street, must be removed by the morning of March 28. The site will be fenced and no public parking will be permitted during the demolition process.

Construction of the new parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition of the building. The lot will contain 55 spaces, including two electrical vehicle charging stations, bike racks and bicycle lockers.

The city said further information around the monthly parking arrangement will be forthcoming in May.

