Okanagan group seeks roof on community rink

The Lavington Community Association is trying to raise $300,000 to put a roof on the outdoor pad/skating rink at Jeffers Park. (Jen MacDonald-Webber - photo)

The barn dance is a sellout but you can still help the Lavington Community Association (LCA) raise roof funds.

The association, founded in 1946, is hoping to put a roof over its outdoor pad/skating rink at Jeffers Park and is fundraising to do so.

A Raise the Roof Barn Dance on June 15 is sold out (tickets went in record time) but there is an online auction to coincide with the event.

This Facebook online auction can be found at “Raise the Roof on Lavington Ice Rink – Online Auction.”

“The online auction begins Saturday (June 1) and continues through to June 15, concluding at 8 p.m.,” said Kathleen Ott, secretary for the LCA.

Some of the terrific items up for auction include: a Vancouver Canucks hockey game for two in the press box and a meet and greet with legendary Canucks goalie (Captain) Kirk McLean; a Sidney Crosby signed hockey jersey; product basket from Back to Earth; massage from Idlewild Massage; golf packages; dinner packages; a whiskey tour package; a Weber barbecue; a cooler set; and a boudoir photo session.

READ ALSO FROM 2014: Lavington association wants park lights

The Lavington Community Association is a group of volunteers that live in and work hard for its small community. It owns and operates Jeffers Park. The park contains the community multi-use concrete pad that most people associate with the outdoor ice rink, which sees constant use throughout the winter months, with skaters coming from near and far.

“Our rink has refrigeration, so we have the benefit of a longer season and are not totally at the mercy of Mother Nature,” said Ott. “However, what we do not have is a roof over our rink. As a community, we have decided it is time to put a roof over our rink. A roof would significantly decrease the amount of volunteer labour to remove snow and increase the length of time the rink could operate.”

READ ALSO FROM 2017: Lavington park improvements considered

The addition of a roof over the rink/cement pad would also give the community a large covered area for events especially since it lost its village hall years ago.

The project will require $300,000 to get the job done.

“We are actively looking for donors to contribute to this project,” said Ott.

There is also a GoFundMe Campaign online for donations @ gofundme.com/Roof for Lavington multi-use/community pad.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.