RCMP are investigating a midday theft Thursday, Dec. 17, of three handguns from Eagle Industires Ltd. on Kalamalka Lake Road. (Morning Star - file photo)

RCMP are investigating a midday theft Thursday, Dec. 17, of three handguns from Eagle Industires Ltd. on Kalamalka Lake Road. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan gun shop rattled by midday theft

Pair of thieves make off with three handguns from Eagle Industries Ltd. in Vernon Dec. 17

A brazen midday theft Thursday, Dec. 17, resulted in three handguns being swiped from a local store.

Two people wearing baseball caps and COVID masks entered Eagle Industries Ltd.’s gun shop on Kalamalka Lake Road in the middle of the afternoon.

Owner Dave Brown said the pair walked in and spent about 10 minutes browsing, which is not uncommon, he said, amongst his clientele. Staff kept an eye on the two individuals and asked questions but the pair left the store.

A group of three, followed by a group of two, regular customers of the store, then came in. Right after that, the two individuals in earlier re-entered the store.

“While our staff was busy with the customers, these two lifted up the glass on a display case and took out one handgun,” said Brown. “They made their way down the case, lifted another piece of glass and took two more handguns.”

As they were placing the glass down on the second case, a thud could be heard in the store. That’s when Brown’s employee and son Marcus said to the pair, “Hey, what are you guys doing?”

The pair then bolted toward the exit, knocking over a small display case and almost running into another person. They were seen getting into a light grey Dodge minivan.

“It was obvious they didn’t know the town because they headed down a cul-de-sac, came back blazing through traffic and headed south toward Kal Lake,” said Brown.

Employees called 911 and police were at the store within minutes of the call. RCMP deployed their helicopter to search for the van, which was unsuccessful.

In a stroke of luck, the shop’s cleaning lady had been in just prior to the robbery and had cleaned the glass displays, so RCMP were able to lift fingerprints.

Brown said Monday, Dec. 21, he has taken steps to improve his security, including rebooting a surveillance camera and securing the display cases.

“The important thing is that nobody was hurt in this,” he said.

Anybody with any information is asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gunsRCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Larch Hills Nordic Society sees more trouble at ski area
Next story
Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke this afternoon for avalanche control

Just Posted

Vehicle and foot traffic proceed with caution at the Mall at Piccadilly during the snowfall on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Snow returns to Shuswap prompting highway advisories

Up to 20 centimetres expected to fall on Monday, Dec. 21

The Larch Hills Nordic Society submitted this photo to the RCMP. The image was taken from video footage of trucks that left damage in the chalet parking lot on Friday night, Dec. 18, 2020. (Contributed)
Larch Hills Nordic Society sees more trouble at ski area

Group wishes to add more lights, cameras for chalet parking lot, and a gate

A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby has reported a case of COVID-19. Potential exposure dates are Sunday, Dec. 13 or Monday, Dec. 14. (Morning Star File photo)
Enderby high school sees case of COVID-19

Member of A.L. Fortune Secondary community tests positive; potential exposure was Dec. 13 or 14

Brad DeMille, owner of DeMille’s Farm Market, is applying to the Agricultural Land Commission to sell local cider, wine and beer at his business. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farm market asks land commission to approve liquor sales

DeMille’s Farm Market would like to sell local wine, beer and cider

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)
Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

City of Vernon crews don’t have to contend with this much snow but they do have a lot to clear due to heavy snowfall Dec. 21. (Historic photo)
Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

Road clearing could take up to 72 hours to complete, once the snow stops

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. The British Columbia government says it is now releasing about $12 million to school districts across the province to further support the COVID-19 response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

The money is part of the $242.4 million in one-time federal funding for pandemic safety measures

Sue Simpson is thanking everyone who sent a Christmas card to her son, Jessie. (Sue Simpson)
Kamloops man severely injured in 2016 assault receives 600 Christmas cards

Jessie Simpson’s mom asked for Christmas cards to lift his spirits this season

RCMP are investigating a midday theft Thursday, Dec. 17, of three handguns from Eagle Industires Ltd. on Kalamalka Lake Road. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan gun shop rattled by midday theft

Pair of thieves make off with three handguns from Eagle Industries Ltd. in Vernon Dec. 17

Cadets of the 222 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron - Shuswap, take a look at howitzer artillery pieces used for avalanche control at Rogers Pass on Saturday, March 2, 2020. (Contributed)
Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke this afternoon for avalanche control

Trans-Canada Highway will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight

Most Read