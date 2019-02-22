Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

Two Okanagan communities are among the best lake towns in North America, according to TripAdvisor.

The travel company included Kelowna and Osoyoos in its list of “North America’s 18 Best Lake Towns” this week, noting that the best lake towns aren’t just about relaxation. They’re locales with plenty of adventure, both on the water and on land.

“Think sightseeing cruises, tubing, and kayaking, or vineyard tours, hiking, and waterfront restaurants. No matter your preference, these 18 best lake towns in North America are hard to beat,” according to Trip Advisor.

Kelowna

“Surrounded by pine forests, orchards, vineyards, and mountains, Kelowna is a beautiful lake town—last on our list but far from least,” according to TripAdvisor. “Kelowna is well known for its stunning vineyards, and there is no shortage of wine tours available to experience it all.”

The travel site also recommends a scenic stroll in Kasugai Japanese Gardens, Gyro Beach, or Knox Mountain Park.

Osoyoos

“Known for warm water, beautiful beaches, and surrounding vineyards, Osoyoos is a majestic lake town not to be missed. On a Kelowna Afternoon sightseeing and wine tour, you’ll experience the town’s abundant scenery during a guided journey to four vineyards with exquisite wines to taste and enjoy; one of many wine tours available in Osoyoos,” according to the list. “Drive or hike up to Anarchist Mountain Lookout, where you’ll enjoy spectacular, uninterrupted views of the Okanagan Valley and parts of Washington state.”

The full list

· Lake George, New York

· South Lake Tahoe, California

· Niagara-On-The-Lake, Canada

· Sandpoint, Idaho

· Osoyoos, Canada

· Mammoth Lakes, California

· Branson, Missouri

· Chelan, Washington

· Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho

· Burlington, Vermont

· Grand Lake, Colorado

· Ithaca, New York

· Banff, Alberta, Canada

· Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

· Kelowna, Canada