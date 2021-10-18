Okanagan hoops star dies suddenly

Vernon’s Brandon Isaac (right), competing in 2018 during the Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament, died suddenly Friday, Oct. 15, at age 24 in Alberta. Family and friends have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help bring him home. (Morning Star - file photo)

He left Vernon to pursue his basketball and education goals.

Now, friends want to bring Brandon Isaac home to rest eternally.

Isaac passed away suddenly Friday, Oct. 15, at the age of 24.

“Our family is shocked and saddened by this enormous loss and, unfortunately, are not financially prepared as this was completely unexpected,” wrote organizers of a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising $15,000. “We are raising money to cover unforeseen expenses as well as funeral and memorial service costs that will be announced at a later date.”

Isaac was an all-star academically and on the basketball court. He strived to achieve high grades and received many scholarships because of his work ethic. He cared deeply about his teammates and took the time to tutor and mentor them as he was the kind of person who wanted to help others reach success.

Isaac was an incredible basketball player, and his talent was noticed by people all over the world. From invites to play for Team Canada in Europe and full scholarship offers from universities all over Canada and America, Isaac was an exciting player to watch and would always make those around him find their own potential on the team.

He last played for the Lakeland College Rustlers in Vermillion, Alta. Isaac helped guide the Fulton Maroons to the B.C. high school championship tournament in 2015 where they finished fifth out of 16 teams.

Family and friends were incredibly important to Brandon.

“Everyone wanted to be around him and was drawn in by his magnetic, charming nature,” said campaign organizers. “Family functions, time with nieces and nephews, and nights out with the boys were always more fun when Brandon was around. He was taken from us far too early and his amazing presence will be forever missed.”

Isaac’s mother, Shelley, passed away suddenly in August 2020. The two attended the 2013 Grey Cup Canadian Football League championship game in Regina after Shelley won a contest.

A total of $7,570 had been raised as of Monday, Oct. 18.

