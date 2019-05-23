Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

  • May. 23, 2019 5:00 p.m.
  • News

When you don’t have a place to rest your head at night and you worry about where you are going to get your next meal, you can’t focus on recovery, according to Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson.

But that is changing for a number of Vernon residents thanks to the opening of My Place, an apartment with 52 new supportive homes.

“This project in Vernon means that people in need will have the homes and supports that they require so that they can reconnect with themselves,” said Robinson.

Robinson, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming and others spoke at the official opening of My Place on Thursday, May 23.

The housing apartment will include supports to assist people in transitioning from homelessness to healthy and housed. Supports include employment, addiction and mental health programs/staff.

“We know that for far too long people have been experiencing homelessness in this province, and it’s a problem that has only grown,” said Robinson.

“Greater Vernon is keen on this issue and we are going to focus on it,” said Cumming.

Turning Points announced the opening two months ago and Selina was in town Thursday to celebrate the near completion.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, (third from left), joins partners and supports of My Place in Vernon Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

