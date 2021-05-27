The community boat launch located at 8835 Okanagan Landing Road has been closed due to safety concerns. (City of Vernon photo)

Okanagan Lake boat launch remains closed for summer

Safety concerns at Vernon site

There’s one less spot for boaters to launch into Okanagan Lake.

The Okanagan Landing Road boat launch in Vernon will remain closed for the summer due to safety concerns. Vernon council had debated keeping it open for the summer with a warning sign, but ultimately decided it was best to close it.

“It is an accident waiting to happen,” Coun. Brian Quiring said, noting that lower lake levels forecast this year will add to the potential for harm.

During routine boat launch inspections this spring, this site (at 8835 Okanagan Landing Rd.) was identified as needing repairs and concrete barriers were place in front of the launch.

Coun. Scott Anderson had voted to keep the launch open for the summer with a sign which would mitigate the liability.

But the rest of council agreed to keep it closed until repairs can be made.

“We have qualified staff saying close it, it’s dangerous. We have legal advice saying close it, it’s dangerous,” Coun. Kelly Fehr said.

The launch is also at a planned public lake access site, therefore repairs will commence with the development, which is prioritized for 2022.

It is estimated to cost $195,000 to repair the launch. That figure comes from the reconstruction cost of the 8130 Tronson Road launch, which is scheduled for 2021.

There are several Tronson Road lake access sites, plus a couple of others, with different prioritization dates for development:

• 7300 Tronson Rd. – 2023

• 9499 Eastside Rd. – 2024

• 114 Russell Rd. – 2025

• 7806 Tronson Rd. – 2026

• 7700 Tronson Rd. – 2027

