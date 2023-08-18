Okanagan Lake has been closed to the public due to wildfire. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Okanagan Lake closed to public as wildfires spread

Boats need to stay out of the way of aircraft fighting fires

Kelowna RCMP are asking boaters and swimmers to stay out of Okanagan Lake as crews continue to battle the region’s spreading fires.

Police have noticed several boats on the lake attempting to get to evacuated areas, which they say puts both the boaters and emergency personnel in danger.

The McDougall Creek wildfire jumped the lake from West Kelowna to the Glenmore area overnight on Aug. 18.

