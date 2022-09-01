Okanagan Library CEO starts new chapter: retirement

Don Nettleton has announced his retirement as CEO of the Okanagan Regional Library Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Submitted photo)

After 28 years including four as CEO, Don Nettleton is retiring from the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL).

Nettleton oversaw both positive changes and challenges in his time as CEO, from the library’s new focus on digital resources to the development of Maker Spaces and the Library of Things — not to mention leading the ORL through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am moving forward with mixed emotions,” Nettleton said in a letter to staff. “I truly will miss a job that has been stimulating, very challenging, and has allowed me to interact with a huge number of wonderful people both inside the ORL and in the community.”

Communications and marketing director Michael Utko called Nettleton a “great leader who was fiscally responsible” and always looked after the needs of staff and patrons.

“Everyone at the ORL will miss Don; we wish him all the best in his retirement,” Utko said.

In Nettleton’s wake, the library is now conducting a national search for a new CEO. In the meantime,the ORL board has appointed Jeremy Feddersen as interim CEO.

On behalf of the board, chair Sherry Philpott-Adhikary congratulated Nettleton on his retirement and thanked him for his dedication and commitment to the library.

Brendan Shykora

BooksOkanagan