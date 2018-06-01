Okanagan Library unveils new 3D printer

Printer workshops planned for local branches this summer

Okanagan Regional Library will hold a series of workshops across the region to demonstrate the capabilities of a newly acquired 3D printer.

The library maker crew will illustrate the theory, materials, process and outcomes of 3D printing.

This program will feature hands-on demonstrations, activities and will strive to spark engaging conversations around this very hot topic.

Each branch of the ORL will feature a maker crew program that encourages creativity and exploration.

“This technology has the potential to change how people think about physical objects and our needs. You now have an option to produce something that absolutely fits your need, rather than having to deal with what is available,” said Michal Utko, director of marketing and communications.

The June workshop schedule is:

North Shuswap

Tuesday, June 5

3-4 p.m.

Enderby

Saturday, June 9

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Naramata

Tuesday, June 12

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Hedley

Thursday, June 21

5-6 p.m.

Golden

Saturday, June 23

11 a.m. to noon

Princeton

Thursday, June 28

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Falkland

Saturday, June 30

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The workshop series schedule for July, August and September will be finalized shortly.

Some OCL branches may have limited spots so registration is recommended. This program is intended for all ages and skill levels.

For more information on this and other exciting programs and events visit www.orl.bc.ca.

