Saturday’s winning numbers in the Lotto 649 draw. A ticket bought in Vernon matched five of the six numbers and the bonus, and is worth more than $31,000. (playnow.com photo)

Okanagan Lotto 649 ticket matches five of six numbers and bonus

Ticket in Saturday’s draw bought in Vernon and is worth nearly $32,000

Well, happy to report that a winning Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Vernon for Saturday’s draw.

Unhappy to report it doesn’t belong to this reporter.

Yes, somebody matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number, along with three other winners in Western Canada, two in Ontario and one in Quebec, and each will collect $31,696.10.

Two people in Ontario and Quebec split the $5 million jackpot.

READ MORE: Lottery ticket in Vernon worth $1 million

READ MORE: Lumby newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

The winning numbers Saturday are 2-16-28-47-48-49 and the bonus number is 35.

The Extra winning numbers are 40-41-84-96.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five men charged in connection with gang-related killing in Kamloops
Next story
Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Just Posted

IN PHOTOS: RJ Haney’s “Spooktacular” Heritage Village

This year marks the event’s 25th installment

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

Salmon Arm Secondary students sweep podium at cross-country competition

SAS won three of the four team events

CSRD seeks public support for Scotch Creek water system expansion project

The first phase is estimated to cost $8.9 million

Ghosts of Spooktacular’s past: Get into the Halloween spirit this weekend at RJ Haney Heritage Village

This year marks the event’s 25th installment

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

Okanagan Lotto 649 ticket matches five of six numbers and bonus

Ticket in Saturday’s draw bought in Vernon and is worth nearly $32,000

Summerland once had college campus

From 1906 to 1915, Summerland’s Okanagan College operated in the community

Hundreds turn out for Singh, NDP candidate rally in Penticton

The messaging was clear, NDP “chooses you”

Summerland holds multiple events to launch festive season

Festival of Lights, Light Up the Vines and Sip ’n’ Shop will be held in late November and December

PET OF THE WEEK: Moose still needs a home

Critteraid cat wants a nice, quiet environment

Most Read