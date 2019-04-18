Okanagan man banned from convenience store for punching clerk

Penticton man was sentenced on charges of assault and theft under $5,000

A Penticton man is now banned from a downtown convenience store after punching a clerk in the nose.

Crown counsel said Harley Jack, 33, was under a “drug psychosis” when he entered the 24-Seven convenience store on Main Street on Jan. 28 around 8:30 a.m.

The court heard Jack had picked up several sandwiches, and according to an independent witness, said “if anyone asks if I am going to pay for these I am punching them in the head.”

READ MORE: Arrested for allegedly punching out store clerk

The store clerk took chase after Jack when he exited the building and allegedly tackled him. Jack then turned abruptly and punched him the nose. While it was at first believed the clerk suffered a broken nose, further examination at the hospital revealed it was a soft tissue injury and swelling. Jack said that the action he took was not something he would normally do and that he was hungry.

“It was a really bad judgment call on my part, I admit that,” he said.

Jack, who has already spent 80 days in jail, was sentenced to time served and two years of probation on charges of assault and theft under $5,000 — which had initially been a robbery charge. He is not allowed to contact the clerk or go to 24-Seven. He must also abide by a Rogers order, requiring him to take treatment or counselling as prescribed by a doctor, and to abstain from consuming alcohol or drugs not prescribed to him.

Judge Gregory Koturbash took into account that Jack was “raised in a toxic environment” and, even though he has a lengthy criminal record, has stayed out of the court system since 2013.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plates go cold: Okanagan College disappointed to see departure of Canadian Culinary Championships
Next story
After 2 years of waiting, Americans will see Mueller report

Just Posted

Zoning change to ease plans for housing for homeless in Salmon Arm

Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The rain clouds will move on

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Salmon Arm church enveloped with care after shooting

Elder: ‘We’re still processing; it will be a while to get over the worst of this.’

Amid boil water notice, public assured treatment system is working

CSRD explains Sunnybrae water system lacks filtration system for seasonal turbidity

Bulky packaging number-one complaint for cannabis retailer

Green Canoe Cannabis owner says suppliers want to see less packaging, sooner than later

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

Big stories begin with small suitcase in upcoming festival

Storytellers to open up in Runaway Moon Theatre’s upcoming Festival of Mini Theatre

South Okanagan city approves four cannabis store locations

City council also chose to defer four applications, with five more still in the process of applying

Kenney talks pipelines with Trudeau after election win, calls it cordial

Almost a year ago Kenney dismissed Trudeau as a dilettante and a lightweight

Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Okanagan man banned from convenience store for punching clerk

Penticton man was sentenced on charges of assault and theft under $5,000

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Ageless in leather and chains, Judas Priest brings Firepower to Kelowna

Rob Halford speaks on the last 50 years with Judas Priest

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Most Read