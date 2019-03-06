Okanagan man ejected from vehicle in early morning crash

Emergency crews were called to an incident in Glenmore Wednesday morning

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after his the vehicle he was driving lost control on a curve and left the roadway.

The accident happened just before 6:40 a.m. on Summit Drive and Valley Road.

“It appears as though the lone occupant of the Honda, had been ejected from the car as it rolled down a slope after leaving the travelled portion of the roadway,” says Kelowna RCMP Corp. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The driver of the Grey Honda Civic hasn’t been identified and an investigation is underway into what caused the incident, which includes a mechanical inspection of the heavily damaged vehicle.

“Our traffic services investigators are urging eye witnesses to the crash, to the previous movements of the vehicle involved or to the operators driving behaviour prior to the collision to immediately come forward and speak with police,” says O’Donaghey.

Anyone with information or footage of the rollover is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

