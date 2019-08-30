Kyle Frances Larue’s trial was set for Friday, Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the Vernon Law Courts. After failing to show up, a warrant for Larue’s arrest has been issued. (File photo)

Okanagan man fails to appear for assault trial, arrest warrant issued

The 27-year-old Vernon man faces multiple charges related to a November 2018 incident

A man charged with assaulting three police officers during an altercation in Vernon failed to show up to his trial on Friday morning, and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Kyle Frances Larue, a 27-year-old Vernon man, is charged with assaulting a peace officer, taking or attempting to take the weapon of a peace officer, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Larue is alleged to be the man behind an incident on Nov. 6, 2018, when Vernon RCMP responded to an unwanted person at the Wholesale Club. The man became violent after being asked repeatedly by police to vacate the property.

A struggle ensued, and the man allegedly produced a knife and bear spray, attempting to disarm one of the officers with the weapons.

Two officers were injured in the process of arresting of the man.

Larue was previously released from custody on recognizance – a written agreement a defendant signs promising that they will show up for future court appearances. Having failed to honour that, he’ll face an additional breach of recognizance charge.

There is no word on whether police have executed Larue’s arrest following his trial no-show at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

