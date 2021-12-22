The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information on a Vernon man in his 50s being found badly burned near Polson Park at the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. (File photo)

Okanagan man found badly burned

Vernon RCMP looking for information as man in 50s found burned at 2:30 a.m. at downtown intersection

The discovery of a badly burned man has Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asking for information.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, B.C. Ambulance Service and RCMP responded to the intersection of 32nd Street and 25th Avenue where a man was found suffering from severe burns.

The victim, 53, from Vernon, was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The initial investigation led police to Polson Park where it’s believed the man sustained his injuries.

Police are actively investigating and are asking anyone who may have witnessed any activity that led to the man being injured, and have not already spoken to investigators, to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

