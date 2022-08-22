Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. interior

  • Aug. 22, 2022 2:55 p.m.
  • News
Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Have you seen Taren (Terry) Ray Lacey?

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for the missing 60-year-old.

Lacey was last heard from on June 24 and had told family of plans to travel and camp through B.C.’s interior before making his way to the lower mainland.

Family and friends have not heard from him since and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Lacey is described as 6’1 and 181 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and typically wears glasses.

Lacey’s camper is on the back of a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup truck with B.C. license plate PC848V.

Anyone who sees his vehicle or has information of his whereabouts are asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Fire near Spallumcheen under control

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personVernon

Previous story
Four arrested after Vancouver police say guns found in encampment tent
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian Medical Association’s first Indigenous leader takes helm

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is proceeding with a train whistle cessation bylaw for the Taft Road rail crossing by Crazy Creek Resort. (Google image)
CSRD on track to stop sounding of train whistles by Shuswap resort

Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. interior

An evacuation alert issued for properties in proximity to the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire was rescinded on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert lifted for boat-in properties on Shuswap Lake

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar give the audience a high-energy finale at their ROOTSandBLUES Main Stage performance on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: 12 thumbs up to return of Salmon Arm’s ROOTSandBLUES Festival