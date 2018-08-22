Okanagan man killed in highway crash

Happened on Highway 97A north of Enderby Saturday just before 1 a.m.

Drugs/and or alcohol do not appear to be factors in a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning near Enderby that killed one man.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash four kilometres north of Enderby, in the 6200 block of Highway 97A, just before 1 a.m. and discovered a southbound vehicle had failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into a telephone pole.

The impact sheared the pole and resulted in electrical lines falling across the highway, which was closed for some time.

The male driver was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted.

The deceased is believed to be in his 30s and is from Enderby. No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

