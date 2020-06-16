Brent Rowland is accused of sexual misconduct in his time as a masseur. (Discover Naramata photo)

Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

A South Okanagan massage therapist is no longer allowed to treat female patients after accusations he sexted during appointments and sneaked looks at patients’ naked bodies.

Last week, the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia announced it launched an investigation into Brent Rowland, formerly of Naramata’s now closed Equilibrium Massage Therapy.

A note posted to the Equilibrium Massage Therapy by Rowland, stated the practice is being suspended for the foreseeable future.

Rowland is accused of sending sexual images and texts during massage therapy appointments and viewing female patients’ disrobed bodies when lifting the draping sheet as patients turned over.

Based on evidence given by the public, the college is satisfied there is a prima facie case, or enough evidence, of sexual misconduct. The college said the evidence was not “not manifestly unfounded, unreliable or exaggerated.”

The college also concluded there is a real risk of harm to patients if Rowland were allowed to continue to practice without restriction.

“Having weighed the different options and the circumstances of this case, and having weighed the impact of interim measures on the registrant, the panel concluded that a condition barring Mr. Rowland from treating female patients is proportionate and necessary to protect the public during the investigation or pending a hearing of the discipline committee,” reads the disciplinary action from the college.

The college is also investigating allegations against Rowland for “conduct unbecoming,” for which the college said there is no related risk to the public.

None of the allegations laid out by the college have been proven.

Rowland replied to Black Press Media with his response to the allegation.

There have been some very unfortunate allegations made against me. They are allegations only and no investigation of them has been completed. I understand the need for the College to err on the side of caution when protecting the public interest.

That is their job. I sincerely regret that the College has found it necessary to act in such a way in this instance. I know that many people assume that anyone accused of a wrongdoing is automatically guilty. All I can say is that I plan to cooperate fully with the investigation, and I hope it can proceed as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

READ MORE: Revelstoke has third highest rate of overdose deaths in the province

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council chambers to reopen June 22 to limited number of people

Council and staff expect interest regarding rezoning application for property near Okanagan Avenue

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Column: More than vaccine needed to address unexpected consequences of COVID-19

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Morning Start: Robert Wadlow is the tallest man to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

Transport truck among vehicles hit, RCMP report only minor injuries sustained

Parade puts North Okanagan grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

The Kelowna teacher also served a five-day suspension last year

Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Revelstoke has third highest rate of overdose deaths in the province

Since 2018 there have been nine overdose deaths

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Most Read