Coldstream firefighters were called to Lakeway Mobile Home Park Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for a fire that caused significant damage to a home. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Coldstream firefighters were called to Lakeway Mobile Home Park Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for a fire that caused significant damage to a home. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Okanagan mobile home destroyed by fire

The homeowner and her dog are safe following the blaze at Lakeway Mobile Home Park in Coldstream

A fire dealt significant damage to a Coldstream home Wednesday afternoon, but the homeowner and her pet are safe.

The Coldstream Fire Department was called to the blaze at Lakeway Mobile Home Park on Kalamalka Road around 4:30 p.m. May 26, with RCMP and BC Hydro also attending.

The lone occupant of the mobile home, a senior woman, made it out of the home safely along with her dog, a witness told a Morning Star reporter at the scene.

BC Ambulance transported the woman to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Vernon house hit three times by vehicles

READ MORE: Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

Just Posted

Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Six 70,000-lb. girders set in place for future Highway 1 Salmon River Bridge

Bridge construction part of ongoing Salmon Arm West project

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped in North Shuswap

Shuswap Nation Tribal Council to hold ceremony to give the bears the respect they deserve

Salmon Arm’s Maple Tree Montessori will benefit from Childcare BC funding for 20 new spaces. (Maple Tree Montessori photo)
Province supports addition of 20 child-care spaces in Salmon Arm

151 new spaces created in total across the North Okanagan through Childcare BC funding

Former Salmon Arm Chief Administrative Officer Carl Bannister received his 20-year service award from Mayor Alan Harrison in December 2018. (File photo)
Chief administrative officer no longer with City of Salmon Arm

Position will be temporarily filled by senior staff until a hiring process takes place

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Coldstream firefighters were called to Lakeway Mobile Home Park Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for a fire that caused significant damage to a home. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan mobile home destroyed by fire

The homeowner and her dog are safe following the blaze at Lakeway Mobile Home Park in Coldstream

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

Customers at the newly opened Shaughnessy’s Cove at Summerland’s waterfront cheers to the province bringing back indoor dining. (Facebook)
South Okanagan restaurants celebrate back to indoor dining, scramble to re-hire

Tuesday’s announcement that indoor dining could resume was needed good news, say owners

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Anika Kennedy’s red and black plaid matches Zeth Oberle-Spyker’s red bandana and black hat combo on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed)
Photos: Students say ‘howdy’ to Western Day at Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary

On Wednesday, May 26, Parkview Elementary School students got dressed up in… Continue reading

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

Most Read