Okanagan mom and daughter face animal cruelty charges

Rally at Vernon Courthouse protesting pair from owning animals

A North Okanagan woman, and her daughter, are facing animal cruelty charges in Vernon court today.

Carla Christman and Chelsea Christman-Beluse are each facing a charge of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal, failing to provide necessities for an animal and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Carla is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

A total of 43 horses, plus four dogs and four hogs, were seized from Christman’s Irish Creek Road property in March 2019.

See: Horses, pigs and dogs rescued from Vernon property

The pair appeared in B.C. Provincial Court on Monday at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile outside, a rally at the courthouse saw a small group protesting the Christmans from owning animals.

Brenda Tonasket organized the small rally on short notice and said she will be here every time they appear in court going forward. She is the Christmans’ neighbour, who lives two miles away, and reported them to the SPCA in February before the SPCA laid charges in December.

Once a week she said she drives up and takes pictures of their horses.

“Two times is bad enough. Can’t have a third time of animal abuse,” said Tonasket.

See: Fire destroys home belonging to North Okanagan woman under BC SPCA investigation

Christman has a history of animal abuse dating back to 2009 and in 2012 pleaded guilty to one count of failing to provide necessities for animals.

See: BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

While a Vernon woman and her daughter were in court facing animal cruelty charges Monday, neighbour Brenda Tonasket (right), Betty Dolinski and Tennille Burr protested outside the Vernon Courthouse. (Karissa Gall - Black Press)

