Okanagan mom competes for fitness greatness

Lake Country’s Taelor Gashnitz is competing for the Ms Health and Fitness 2019 Competition. (Contributed - Ms Health and Fitness)

Lake Country’s Taelor Gaschnitz’s fitness journey is taking her from the Okanagan to the front pages of a health magazine.

Competing in this year’s Ms Health and Fitness competition, the Lake Country mom’s success story could book her a two-page feature in the Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine as well as $20,000 in winnings if she’s voted the victor.

After taking time off for her family and career, Gaschnitz returned to the gym to put work into herself.

“Within two weeks of setting foot back in the gym I realized what I had been missing and how much more I am capable of. I found myself again,” Gaschnitz said.

“I could still cry over how empowering that feels.”

READ MORE: Kelowna pumped for inaugural CrossFit games

READ MORE: NHL stars return to Kelowna for charity slo-pitch game

Since moving to the Okanagan in 2000, Gaschnitz has been fully enveloped in the Okanagan lifestyle with working as realtor in Kelowna, being married to a Kelowna firefighter and having two children in local schools. Her fitness became important to her as an individual, as well as a way to spread her goals to her community and family.

“The amount of physical, mental and emotional improvement that I have found since changing my lifestyle has been astounding. It is something that cannot be described or fully appreciated until you allow yourself to experience it firsthand,” she said.

“I wish more than anything I could allow people to feel it, if even just for a moment to help them get started on their own journey.”

READ MORE: Kelowna mom drops pounds, changes life, wins prize

Gaschnitz said she prides herself on her motherhood, her career, family and now adds her fitness to that list. Winning this competition would be validation for her hard work.

“Winning to me would mean showing other women that no matter your age, no matter how many children you have, no matter what you have or haven’t been able to do in the past; know that you are absolutely capable and worthy of reaching your full potential,” she said.

The Ms Health and Fitness competition ends July 3. Vote for the Okanagan mom at mshealthandfitness.com/2019/taelor-gaschnitz.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.