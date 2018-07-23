Okanagan Mountain Park fire remains the same size

Crews built hand guards and continued to extinguish hot spots.

The Okanagan Mountain Park blaze, which is also called the Goode’s Creek fire, is holding at 400 hectares and remains active, says BC Wildfire Service.

Throughout Sunday crews built hand guards and continued to extinguish hot spots. Air support also continued to support ground crews throughout the day.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN FIRES COULD BECOME FIRESTORMS

Although smoke could be seen, it remained within the fire perimeter.

”This fire is burning in an old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behavior consistent with big timber fuels,” said the BC Wildfire Service in an earlier update.

“The fire continues to burn up and away from the residences.”

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

