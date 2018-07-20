Wildfire continues to burn in Okanagan Mountain Park - Instagram: c_kirzinger

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire burns at 400 hectares

An evacuation alert remains in effect for those on Lakeshore Road

The Good Creek wildfire that started in Okanagan Mountain Park Tuesday continues to burn at 400 hectares.

An evacuation alert has been issued for homes on Lakeshore Road, as BC Wildfire Service crews focused on suppressing wildfire activities in the area.

On the 15th anniversary year of the firestorm that destroyed more than 240 Kelowna homes in the same area, a forestry manager for Gorman Brothers Lumber says he isn’t surprised a new fire sparked close to where the old one began in Okanagan Mountain Park.

BC Wildfire Service responded with 21 personnel and helicopter support last night.

