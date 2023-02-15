Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicol MP Dan Albas. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan MP named to committee overseeing accountability for government bodies

Conservative MP Dan Albas named co-chair to Scrutiny of Regulations committee

A federal committee that reviews government regulations for accountability is being co-chaired by an Okanagan MP.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas has been named to a joint House of Commons and Senate committee for the Scrutiny of Regulations.

The committee ensures that government bodies and the bureaucrats that work within them remain accountable to Parliament.

“I am thankful to my leader, Pierre Poilievre, our Opposition Whip, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, and my Conservative Party of Canada colleagues for their support as I take on this new role,” said Albas. “I look forward to working with all MPs and Senators on this important committee.”

The committee enjoys the same powers as other standing committees, including to ability to present reports to the House and request government responses to them.

