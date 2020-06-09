Okanagan Nation Alliance’s Building a Better Future Bursary deadline fast approaching

The deadline for this year’s bursary is June 19

  • Jun. 9, 2020 2:10 p.m.
  • News

By Sophie Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times

The deadline for this year’s Building a Better Future Bursary is fast approaching, and the Okanagan Nation Alliance is urging all eligible Syilx youth to apply.

The bursary is in partnership with FortisBC. Launched in 2009, the bursary was established to recognize the strong relationships built between Syilx/Okanagan Nations and FortisBC while the company was building a natural gas pipeline through the territory.

“Fortis BC has established a financial award for Okanagan Nation Alliance members who are committed to building a better future for themselves and their community through post secondary educational studies,” said a statement on the Alliance’s website.

The deadline for this year’s bursary is June 19. The commemorative funding will award two Syilx/Okanagan Nation members with $1,200 to use towards full-time post-secondary education at a recognized university or college. The application must be registered in a minimum two-year academic program and maintain a 2.5 grade point average. Proof of ancestry and Okanagan Nation identity are required.

Applications are available on the Okanagan Nation Alliance website and require proof of expenses, a short essay, reference letters and a statement outlining the applicants involvement in their community.

Each application will be received and reviewed by Okanagan Nation Alliance and FortisBC staff.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Scholarships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities
Next story
Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

Just Posted

South Shuswap incorporation study on hold due to COVID-19

Current restrictions prevent public open house events, information sessions

Shuswap Lake level dips slightly, may increase with weekend rain

Water levels stabilized, cooler temperatures help prevent further flooding activity

Column: Volunteers wanted for new Shuswap Economic Development Society

CSRD creates arms-length non-profit society representing electoral areas

Salmon Arm RCMP provide list of seized items to be returned

Bicycles, fishing rods, golf clubs and more in police possession

Projected cost of Salmon Arm’s Ross Street underpass goes up by $3.5 million

Funds from downtown parkade project to be used to bolster underpass funding

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read