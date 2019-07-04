Lake Country RCMP’s plea to find the rightful owner of property found abandoned near driveway took less than an hour to reunite owner with property. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan owner reunited with stolen property

Kids’ stuff and family photos found abandoned in Lake Country returned after RCMP issue plea

Well, that didn’t take long.

In record time, a Coldstream resident contacted the Lake Country RCMP detachment less than an hour after police turned to the public for their help to find the rightful owners of property found abandoned in a Lake Country driveway Tuesday.

“The Coldstream resident has now been identified by police as the rightful owner of the items found on July 2,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RELATED: Lake Country RCMP seek to ID family in photos found in recovered items

A local citizen made the early morning discovery Tuesday of numerous children’s items dropped overnight on the edge of her Lake Country area property.

Police responded to the Wall Road area, where they located and seized a large pile of discarded personal belongings.

A child’s car seat, booster seat, and balance bike were among the items seized by police, along with several clothing items, personal accessories, a set of vehicle floor mats and even books. A CD containing what appeared to be dozens of professional photographs taken of a family was also found, alongside a printed photograph of some children.

In an effort to identify the property owner, RCMP released an image of the green Toba pedal-less bike, and one of the photographs stored on the CD.

Both the investigator and complainant’s suspicions were right; the property, which contained children’s items, had been dumped from a stolen vehicle. That Ford SUV had been reported to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP as taken sometime overnight. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered by RCMP in the North Okanagan and remains part of the ongoing investigation.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One year anniversary of missing Okanagan man approaches
Next story
B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Just Posted

Threats allegedly made against Salmar Theatres staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports Salmar decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Construction of 67 affordable housing units underway in Salmon Arm

Additional 38 units being built for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness

$82 million in federal funding committed to Highway 1 upgrades in Tappen

4.3 km section of Trans-Canada Highway will be widened to four lanes, bridge will be replaced

School District #83 rolls out wheelchairs for physical education

Sport wheelchairs, available for schools to use, help students develop empathy

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Two candlelight vigils for teen stabbing victim set in Okanagan

Separate candlelight vigils this weekend will be in Kelowna and Penticton for Eli Beauregard

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain the Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Lower Mainland city calls for a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Most Read