Vandalism at the Swalwell Park washrooms have forced the District of Lake Country to close the facilities early for the season. (District of Lake Country photo)

Okanagan park washrooms closed due to vandalism

Graffiti, doors destroyed, garbage and feces smeared all over Swalwell facilities

Vandals that continue to target some public washrooms have forced the facilities to close early for the season.

Swalwell Park washrooms are no longer in use due to constant vandalism, with the latest incident being the last straw.

“Not just graffiti, but doors and hardware destroyed, soap dispensers burned, feces and garbage spread all over various surfaces nightly,” the district of Lake Country said. “The investment in repair/replacement materials, cleaning solutions and staff time has been significant over the past month, but this past weekend was the worst yet.”

The district shared some images of the destruction on social media, but withheld others saying: “we don’t want to make you sick to your stomach.”

The parks team had hoped to keep the washrooms open and available to parks users as long into the fall season as possible, but staff have had enough.

“It is really sad that we have to close the washroom facilities early this year as a result of public destruction of these valuable community amenities.”

