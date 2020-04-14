King Charles Cavalier dogs at Pet Expo in 2019. (Contributed)

Okanagan Pet Expo cancelled due to COVID-19

The expo was set to debut in Kelowna on June 6 and 7 at the Kelowna Curling Club

The annual Okanagan Pet Expo has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Originally set to debut in Kelowna on June 6 and 7 at the Kelowna Curling Club, the event was an opportunity for pet lovers to come and experience the world of pets with exhibits, demos, speakers and activities.

“We were looking forward to bringing the Okanagan Pet Expo to Kelowna, which is a huge pet-loving community,” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, event producer.

“Once things settle down, and we have a better idea on what the future holds, we will look at rescheduling the event date. In the meantime, please continue to see how you can support your local pet charities during this time.”

The Okanagan Pet Expo will be postponed to a later date, once a decision can be made on the future of events in Kelowna. New dates, once available, can be found on their website www.okanaganpetexpo.com or their FB page www.facebook.com/okpetexpo.

READ MORE: Help your pet avoid ticks during peak season

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
