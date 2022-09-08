Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the annual Royal Ascot horse race in 2006. (File AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the annual Royal Ascot horse race in 2006. (File AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Okanagan politicians pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

‘A stalwart of civility, dignity, and compassion’

Okanagan politicians are remembering Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Westside-Kelowna MLA Ben Stewart met the Queen twice, including when he was 14 years old.

“She was a true leader and states person,” said Stewart. “I think that it will be very challenging for anybody Royal Family to pick up even where she took over when she was so young.”

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MLA Richard Cannings said he had the deepest respect for the longest-serving British monarch.

“She served with an incredible sense of duty, an incredible sense of dignity for her role,” he added. “I think we’ve been well served to have her as our constitutional monarch through these years, above all the political wranglings and who is prime minister.”

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton said he believed the entire world is mourning her loss.

“I think it’s an incredible loss of a very eloquent and dedicated monarch for the entire world, not just for the current and former British Empire.”

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray said she, like many Canadians, was saddened to hear the news.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of many in Kelowna-Lake Country are for her family, including his Majesty, Charles, in this time of mourning as we reflect on her historic reign.”

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas tweeted that the Canadian head of state was a devoted public servant.

“A stalwart of civility, dignity, and compassion. Thankful for her steadfastness in performance of duty and her ability to communicate. May she Rest In Peace. God save the Queen.”

