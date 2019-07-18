Okanagan property altercation results in pair of arrests

Vernon RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

A large police presence could be seen Wednesday afternoon in Vernon’s north end after an altercation broke out over personal property.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP front-line officers rushed to the 4300 block of 32nd Street for a report of a disturbance in progress followed by what witnesses say was a male threatening someone with a knife. A multi-unit response could be seen in the parking lot as officers worked to determine if weapons were present and to sort out who was involved in the incident.

“Police learned that the individuals entered into an altercation after a female was accused of going through property that was being stored behind a garbage bin,”said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “Through further investigation and a search of the immediate area, officers located a small BB gun and two knives, allegedly belonging to a man involved in the disturbance.”

A 34-year-old, Vernon man is now facing possible charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon. A 38-year old Kelowna woman is also facing possible charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released from custody to appear on future court dates.

No one was injured as a result of the altercation.



