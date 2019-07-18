Okanagan property altercation results in pair of arrests

Vernon RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

A large police presence could be seen Wednesday afternoon in Vernon’s north end after an altercation broke out over personal property.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP front-line officers rushed to the 4300 block of 32nd Street for a report of a disturbance in progress followed by what witnesses say was a male threatening someone with a knife. A multi-unit response could be seen in the parking lot as officers worked to determine if weapons were present and to sort out who was involved in the incident.

READ MORE: North Okanagan RCMP warn residents to secure homes, vehicles and valuables

“Police learned that the individuals entered into an altercation after a female was accused of going through property that was being stored behind a garbage bin,”said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “Through further investigation and a search of the immediate area, officers located a small BB gun and two knives, allegedly belonging to a man involved in the disturbance.”

A 34-year-old, Vernon man is now facing possible charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon. A 38-year old Kelowna woman is also facing possible charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released from custody to appear on future court dates.

No one was injured as a result of the altercation.


