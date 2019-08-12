Okanagan pub applies for cannabis retail outlet

Regional District of North Okanagan to hold public hearing on Squires Four application

The owner of the Squires Four Pub in Vernon has applied to the Regional District of North Okanagan to operate a cannabis retail outlet from the building. (Google Maps)

The Regional District of North Okanagan is responding to its first application for a retail cannabis store.

The Electoral Area Advisory Committee has agreed to hold a public hearing for a licence referral application for a cannabis retail store at Squires Four Public House on Stickle Road.

Bob Fleming, Area B director, supports the application but is interested to see what residents may say at the public hearing.

“I’m not hearing anything particular in the neighbourhood,” he said.

The proposed cannabis retail store would be in the current banquet room of the pub and have a separate entrance from the pub and liquor store.

“The store will look very nice when it’s finished,” said Serry Massoud, Squires Four owner.

The public hearing will likely be held in September and then RDNO will decide if the application will be referred to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, which oversees cannabis operations in the province.

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce