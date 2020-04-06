Okanagan racetrack owners apply for property rezoning

No events have been run at Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway in four years, mainly due to legal action

The checkered flag may have officially been waved for the final time at Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway.

Owners of the property, Okanagan Aggregates Ltd., have applied to Spallumcheen council to amend the official community plan land use designation of the property from commercial to general industrial and to rezone the property from comprehensive commercial – automotive vehicle racetrack and transportation facility to general industrial.

The 12.59-hectare property on the west side of Highway 97, about a kilometre north of the intersection with Westside Road, is developed as an automotive racetrack complete with grandstand and lights for evening races. There have also been concerts held at the facility, most notably John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame in July 2011, and the Sturgis North Motorcycle and Music Festival in July 2012.

However, the facility has not been active for the past four years due mainly to noise concerns from a neighbouring community on the east side of the highway, and legal decisions.

READ MORE: Fight to save Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway revs up

READ MORE: Courts dismiss appeal from developer of Lawrence Heights

“Having concluded that racing and related events are not a viable fit in the neighbourhood, the property owner has proposed to rezone and redevelop the property for general industrial use,” said planners Marnie Skobalski and Greg Routley in a multi-page report to township council.

The triangular-shaped property is bordered on the south and west sides by Okanagan Indian Reserve No. 1 and the east side by Highway 97.The property is generally flat, the north part of the property is vacant and the south part is developed as the track with grandstand and lights.

If successful with its application, Okanagan Aggregate Ltd. proposes to develop the property for industrial use and is considering three potential options: retain the property as a single industrial lot, define leasable areas within the existing lot, or apply to subdivide the property. There is also the possibility of selling the property.

Township staff is recommending first reading be given but that second reading of the bylaw amendments be withheld until the applicant has provided a report regarding water supply, stormwater management and aquifer protection.

Council will hear the application and consider first reading of the bylaw amendments at Monday’s regular meeting (7 p.m., April 6, township chambers).


Most Read