A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed starting Feb. 10 for erosion control. (RDNO map)

Okanagan Rail Trail closed for erosion repairs

Work could take up to eight weeks

Work to repair erosion on the Okanagan Rail Trail is closing the popular spot intermittently for up to eight weeks.

Continued erosion mitigation to sections of the trail will be in motion starting Feb. 10, on portions owned by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The project will begin with rock and materials being hauled in through the Kekuli Bay trail access.

“Hauling trucks and construction will be active on the trail at this time resulting in a full trail closure south of Kekuli Bay Park at KM 12.5 to designated rock storage locations at KM 7.5 beginning Feb. 10, 2020,” the RDNO states in a press release.

Signage will be placed to advise trail users of the upcoming closure.

“During this time the trail will remain open and accessible in evenings after 5 p.m. and all weekends.”

The full erosion mitigation project is expected to last an estimated eight weeks, weather depending. Further trail closures will be communicated as project updates are received. Residents can visit www.rdno.ca/ORTwork for detailed maps indicating closure sections before planning any trips to the trail.

“Trail users are encouraged to access the RDNO sections of trail from the Kickwillie access point to avoid disruptions,” the district states. “It is intended to get all erosion mitigation work completed before trail use increases in the spring season.”

Past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake led to high water levels that caused serious damage and significantly eroded the Okanagan Rail Trail. The RDNO completed the first phase of this work in September 2019.

