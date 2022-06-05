Okanagan Rail Trail to be captured by artists

Artists of all ages and mediums are invited to take part in the free Okanagan Rail Trail Plein Air event Sunday, June 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Km 0 in Coldstream and Lake Country along the Okanagan Rail Trail. (Contributed)

There’s certainly enough imagery on the Okanagan Rail Trail’s northern end to capture any artist’s imagination.

Artists of all ages and mediums are invited to do so for free Sunday, June 12.

Opus Kelowna and Arts Council of the North Okanagan present The Rail Trail Plein Air event from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Between KM 0, in Coldstream, and Lake Country, artists will explore the trail along Kalamalka Lake and seek out a spot to paint for the day. This event is free and open to all ages and abilities.

“Bring your own art supplies (any medium goes) and get ready for a day of plein air fun,” said Sheri Kunzli with the Arts Council of the North Okanagan. “At the end of the day, artists will gather at the Vernon Community Arts Centre to show off their finished, and/or unfinished pieces, and also enjoy some light refreshments and participate in a friendly art competition.”

The event is free to join.

“This is a rain or shine event, so come prepared,” added Kunzli. “You want to be comfortable while you’re creating. Depending on the weather, consider bringing sun hats, sunscreen, and bug spray, or raincoats, umbrellas, and canopies. Pack up a picnic lunch and remember to keep hydrated.”

Prizes will be awarded for those that wish to enter the jurying process and will be awarded in three groups: Experienced Artists, Emerging Artists and People’s Choice.

Early registration can be done online HERE or, you can register at the Vernon Community Arts Centre on the morning of the event, before heading to the trail. All registrants will receive a detailed information package containing schedule of events, map links, general rules and trail etiquette, and instructions on how to participate in the jurying process.

Event Day:

8 – 9:30 a.m.: Registration at Vernon Community Arts Centre for those who have not pre-registered online. Pre-registered artists do not need to check-in;

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Registered artists can proceed to the rail trail and choose their spot(s) to paint;

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Jurying, Prizes, and Artist Mingle, at Vernon Community Arts Centre, 2704A Highway 6 in Polson Park.

Family and friends are all welcome to attend, along with anyone in the public.

If you have any questions, please email Kunzli at info@acno.ca.

On event day, by Km 0, at the Information Tent where ACNO, Opus and Vernon Tourism will be on site with an information tent.

