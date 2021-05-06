Okanagan Rail Trail to be extended to downtown Kelowna waterfront

Construction of the pathway is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 10

A screenshot of the pathway’s construction. (City of Kelowna)

A pathway connecting the Okanagan Rail Trail to Kelowna’s downtown waterfront will soon be a reality.

Construction on the $180,000 project begins on Monday, May 10, and will feature a temporary three-meter-wide bi-directional cycle track, providing a separate route for people to connect to downtown.

Depending on future redevelopment, the City of Kelowna said that the pathway could be converted into a permanent four-meter-wide multi-use pathway. On-street parking will be removed from the north side of Manhattan Drive and public parking will continue to be available on the south side of the street.

During the pathway’s construction, the city said that Manhattan Drive from Sunset Drive to Ellis Street will be reduced to one lane alternating traffic.

The project will extend the trail from its current endpoint, west of Ellis Street to Sunset Drive, which then connects to the Waterfront Park pathway.

The project is set to be completed by mid-June.

City of Kelowna