Okanagan rainbow crosswalk defaced

Vandals cover colours with white paint in District of Coldstream sometime overnight Saturday

The District of Coldstream’s rainbow crosswalk on Kalamalka Road, at the entrance to Kal Beach, was found covered in white paint Sunday morning. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

White paint over its rainbow crosswalk has left a black mark in the District of Coldstream.

The district’s rainbow crosswalk on Kalamalka Road, at the entrance to Kal Beach out of the popular recreation facility’s parking lot, was discovered painted over with white paint Sunday morning.

“I’m very disappointed,” said Mayor Jim Garlick. “The crosswalk isn’t hurting anybody. It’s a good thing for the community. It shows we tolerate and welcome all people. We followed a process and came to a decision to install the sidewalk. Some people are going to disagree but to do something like this is very silly and very disappointing.”

Added Coun. Richard Enns: “It’s disappointing. I find this type of vandalism fosters discord in our community.”

The crosswalk was installed in July 2017 at an approximate cost of $5,000.

It’s believed the district’s insurance through the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. will cover the cost of re-painting the sidewalk.



