Coroners and Oliver RCMP are investigating after two bodies found in a trailer Oct. 1. (File photo)

Coroners and Oliver RCMP are investigating after two bodies found in a trailer Oct. 1. (File photo)

Okanagan RCMP investigate after 2 found dead in a travel trailer

Not many details being revealed but the deaths are suspicious, said police

The Oliver RCMP along with the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a travel trailer.

On Oct. 1, at around 9 a.m., Oliver RCMP attended to a call where they found two people deceased inside a trailer parked on a rural property near Secrest Hill Road. The deaths are being considered suspicious, said Penticton RCMP.

The RCMP’s general investigations unit, Forensic Identification Services along with the BC Coroner’s Service are participating in the investigation.

Police are revealing little information about the incident.

The investigation is on-going, and an update may be provided when further details can be released, said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two burned bodies found near Penticton gun range

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Body of missing rafter recovered from Bugaboo Creek

Just Posted

A woman from Clearwater, 35, has been identified as the victim in a motorcycle collision on Highway 97A near Grindrod Friday, Sept. 30. (File photo)
Clearwater woman identified as victim in North Okanagan motorcycle collision

Candidates running for Salmon Arm mayor include (top, left to right) Nancy Cooper, Alan Harrison and Luke Norrie. Running for a seat on council are (middle) Daniel Bardy, Debbie Cannon, Brian Fletcher, Kevin Flynn, David Gonella, Debbie Haukedal, (bottom) Robert Johnson, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren, Louise Wallace Richmond and Kristine Wickner.
Salmon Arm Election 2022: Candidates address city’s approach to homelessness

Bernice Jensen and her All My Relations Dance Group include, Junior Jensen, who was given a drum when he was a toddler and, at 16, sings his own songs, including the Salmon Journey Song. To the right of Junior are Sue Oliverius, Jewel Jensen, Lakeesha and Stephane Richard. The group performed on the Storyteller Stage at the Reclamation Day at Tsútswecw Provincial Park on Sept. 30. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Thousands of people, few salmon, arrive for start of Sepwépemc celebration at Tsústwecw Provincial Park

Okanagan College students from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton launched the Unusually Good Food Co., and have been named the Enactus Canada National champions. (OC photo)
Okanagan College students crush competition to earn national championships