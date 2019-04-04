Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager reads mean social media comments, like this one comparing him to The Simpsons character Chief Clarence Wiggum.

Okanagan reads means comments: RCMP

Penticton RCMP Superintendent Ted De Jager answers back to social media comments

Do you often get upset over what you read on social media? Do your online comments and concerns go unanswered? Do you demand justice from our community figures?

Well fear no more, keyboard warriors. The Penticton Western News is taking Penticton’s leaders to task – you have (harsh) feedback and we get it heard in our new series Penticton Reads Mean Comments.

Penticton RCMP Superintendent Ted De Jager is constantly the target of online criticism from Penticton residents. Whether the topic is property crime, RCMP numbers, traffic tickets or drug trafficking De Jager can not seem to catch a break from his constituents, who all seem to have varying solutions to these problems.

“It’s important to get back to people and to find out what people are looking at and what their concerns are. I think one of the issues with social media that we find frustrating as police is that we can’t react to it directly,” said De Jager. “So it’s more important for us to be able to talk to people in person.”

De Jager said if people want to provide feedback to the Penticton RCMP, the best way is by emailing the general inquries line at penticton.general.inquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. He said he does see the comments made about him on social media, but said he has a thick skin.

“It’s fine to have these tweets and Facebook comments, I don’t take it personally. In fact, I would encourage people to be saying more if it can guide us in the right direction,” said De Jager. “But if you have something you want to say to us, by all means you can come to the detachment, you can use the general inquiries line, or come to our coffee with a cop or our community forum at the end of April.”

What community figure would you like featured next in our ongoing series Penticton Reads Mean Comments? Email us your ideas at newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in
Next story
Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Just Posted

Video: Handmade homes will help feathered friends on foreshore

Shuswap student-built birdhouses installed along Salmon Arm Bay

Shuswap students get hands dirty building school in Tanzania

Experience gives insight into what Canadians often take for granted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

Salmon Arm’s Sheri Hamilton named HR professional of the year

SASCU employee receives honour from professional body for B.C. and Yukon

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record prices

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Vernon Abbeyfield House recieves donation after flooding

Armstrong Regional Cooperative donated $1,500 last month to help with the BX Creek Bank Stabilization project.

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Okanagan team one win away from BCHL final

Second home win Wednesday against Wenatchee has Vernon in prime position

Most Read