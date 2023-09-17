The Okanagan Regional Library is asking users to share their thoughts on the library’s future. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan Regional Library asks for public input on its future

Series of engagement sessions scheduled at regional library branches

The Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) wants its users to help plan for the future.

A series of public engagement sessions named Shape the Future of Your Library is being hosted at various branches, seeking to gather insight from communities and allow users to share their thoughts.

All kinds of library users are invited to share input, allowing the locations to better serve their communities, reads an ORL media release.

“In these dynamic times, libraries are more important than ever. We want to ensure that your library is an essential resource and community hub for everyone. We’re inviting all voices to be heard as we plan our future,” said Danielle Hubbard, CEO of the Okanagan Regional Library.

The public sessions will be held:

Tuesday, Sept. 19:

-Lumby Library: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

-Armstrong Library: 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21:

-Salmon Arm Library: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

-Revelstoke Library: 3-5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22:

-Golden Library: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25:

-Lake Country Library: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27:

-Falkland Library: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

-Cherryville Library: 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29:

-Vernon Library: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

-Enderby Library: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

-Silver Creek Library: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

-Sicamous Library: 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4:

-South Shuswap Library: 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10:

-Oliver Library: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

-Osoyoos Library: 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12:

-Hedley Library: 2-4 p.m.

-Princeton Library: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13:

-Keremeos Library: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17:

-OK Falls Library: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

-Kaleden Library: 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19:

-Summerland Library: 12-2 p.m.

-Naramata Library: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25:

-West Kelowna Library: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

-Peachland Library: 2-4 p.m.

Library users can also sign up at libraryfeedback.ca to join the online conversations on Sept. 23, 1 to 3 p.m., or Sept. 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

Participants could win one of six $100 gift cards.

