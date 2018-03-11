Okanagan residents fed up with time change

We asked, you answered with an overwhelming no to daylight savings time

Every spring, British Columbians turn their clocks forward one hour. And, every fall, they turn it back.

The process, known as daylight savings time, was adopted in the 1910s as a way to add an extra hour of daylight — hence the name.

However, many North Okanagan residents are fed up with the fiddle factor of changing the clocks.

“The amount of people that are affected, especially shift workers and children, (by) waking an (hour) earlier is rough and endangers those on the (road) as people are extra tired,” wrote LJ Prudhomme in a response to a Morning Star Facebook poll.

And, with only one of 31 commenters speaking for keeping daylight savings time during a two-hour window Sunday afternoon, Prudhomme isn’t alone.

“One time, year round: Pacific Standard Time. It’s ridiculous, upsets everyone’s (biological) clock and shortens our already too short evenings every fall,” said Susan Turner.

“Changing time is one of the stupidest things that we do,” added Brian Brownfield.

“Abolish it now,” wrote Sue Vignola. “It’s ludicrous and has no place in today’s world.”

Several people chipped in with an alternative idea.

“Keep daylight savings as the year round time,” wrote Nick Balducci.

Trevor Roste agreed.

“Abolish the time change. Stay on Pacific daylight time year round. We’re already on it eight months of the year as it is,” Roste wrote.

Linda Larson, MP for Boundary-Similkameen, is introducing a bill to legislature that would abolish daylight savings time.

Currently, the Peace River District, Fort Nelson and Creston ignore the biannual time change.

Most Read